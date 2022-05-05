Fire crews scrambled after reports of 'aircraft in distress' at Leeds East airport

Firefighters were told the landing gear of a four-seater Seneca 3 with two people on board had failed to deploy.
However after circling the airport at Church Fenton, the wheels came down - but then one of the engines failed.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Luckily, the crew had practised one engine landings earlier that day and with some skill, were able to land safely.
"Fire crew used a thermal camera to check aircraft. No persons harmed."
Formerly RAF Church Fenton, the airport, which is owned by Makins Enterprises, has an operating licence for private use.
The fire service said a warning light on the aircraft was believed to be defective.