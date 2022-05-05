Fire crews scrambled after reports of 'aircraft in distress' at Leeds East airport

Firefighters were told the landing gear of a four-seater Seneca 3 with two people on board had failed to deploy.

However after circling the airport at Church Fenton, the wheels came down - but then one of the engines failed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Luckily, the crew had practised one engine landings earlier that day and with some skill, were able to land safely.

Leeds East Airport Picture: Google

"Fire crew used a thermal camera to check aircraft. No persons harmed."

Formerly RAF Church Fenton, the airport, which is owned by Makins Enterprises, has an operating licence for private use.

Crews responded from Tadcaster, Selby and Acomb.