A photograph shows the animals laid on North Landing Beach, near Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire. It was captured by Alison Leithgoe, who estimated there were around 230 seals on the beach.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) advises people who find the animal on a beach, to 'watch it from a distance' and 'do not approach' it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A BDMLR spokesperson said: "If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal. Seals regularly haul out on our coast.

Seals at North Landing Beach near Flamborough Head

"It is part of their normal behaviour and, in fact, they spend more time out of the water, digesting their food and resting than in it.