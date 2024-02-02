All Sections
Flamborough seals: Hundreds of seals spotted at Yorkshire beach

Hundreds of seals have been spotted huddled together on a beach in Yorkshire.
By Izzy Hawksworth
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT

A photograph shows the animals laid on North Landing Beach, near Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire. It was captured by Alison Leithgoe, who estimated there were around 230 seals on the beach.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) advises people who find the animal on a beach, to 'watch it from a distance' and 'do not approach' it.

A BDMLR spokesperson said: "If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal. Seals regularly haul out on our coast.

Seals at North Landing Beach near Flamborough HeadSeals at North Landing Beach near Flamborough Head
"It is part of their normal behaviour and, in fact, they spend more time out of the water, digesting their food and resting than in it.

"Therefore, finding a seal on the beach does not mean there is necessarily a problem and do not chase it into the sea as this may stop it from doing what it needs to do - rest. A healthy seal should be left alone."

