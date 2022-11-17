Flash flooding has led to the cancellation of the first night of RHS Harlow Carr’s festive illuminations.

16th November 2022 RHS Glow 2022 at Harlow Carr, Harrogate Winter illuminations have returned to RHS Harlow Carr following last yearâ€™s success and are hoping to get Harrogate residents into the festive spirit. Picture Gerard Binks

RHS Glow 2022, which runs until the end of December, sees the gardens lit up after dark with spectacular lighting displays.

A spokeswoman said the sheer volume of rain had caused flooding and a lot of the lights had been submerged. They’d called in a team of electricians and are hoping to reopen on Friday.

People who booked for Thursday’s event don’t need to rebook and can choose another date and simply come along.

Meanwhile the A63, which was closed in the early hours following a serious accident between North Ferriby and Welton, was down to a single lane because of flooding, leading to long delays.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​