Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts after the first episode of the new series of Fletcher's Family Farm aired on Sunday night.

The show follows former Emmerdale and Strictly star, actor and first-time farmer Kelvin Fletcher, his wife, actress and model Liz and their four children, as they “open their home and hearts to share an intimate insight into their rural life” near the Peak District.

In Episode One, the family were in the midst of their busiest lambing season ever, as the thrill of new life turns in to a battle for survival.

Kelvin and Liz entered the world of pig breeding as they attempt the complex art of Artificial Insemination, and Kelvin headed out to collect some adorable new livestock as they make preparations to open the farm for their first public event.

Fletcher's Family Farm airs on ITV1 on Sunday 15th October 2023 - 11.30am and 7pm on ITVBe.

Viewers were full of praise for the new episode.

One said: “Loved the show today.

"What an amazing job as a family you are doing, the lambing brought a tear to my eyes.

"It was also funny, entertaining and educational, what a lovely life to live, well done to you all."

Another Twitter user said: “Wow that was emotional! Well done both of you!!”

Many also took to Facebook to recommend the show.

One said: “Lovely couple, they have a lovely family, really enjoyed first episode!”

Another added: “Just love this programme. They are an amazing couple and the children look so happy.”

Speaking about the series, Kelvin Fletcher said: “We have established a home here. The whole purpose of this programme is to give a real and genuine insight into how life on the farm is. We are considered new entrants to farming, so even though it’s been our home for two years, we are still very much the newbies in town.