Former Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale footballer Harry Middleton becomes a South Yorkshire Police officer

Former Doncaster Rovers player Harry Middleton has joined South Yorkshire Police, the force has confirmed.

The 27-year-old grew up on a farm near Doncaster and came through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in 2012 aged just 17. He went on to make 92 first team appearances before joining Port Vale, and then played for a number of non-League clubs.

He is now working on the front line of policing as a response constable in his hometown, having joined the force on their degree apprenticeship scheme.

Mr Middleton said: “I was a professional footballer for Doncaster Rovers and did a year at Port Vale; for around five or six seasons.”

PC Harry Middleton

“A career in football is difficult and I’d moved clubs and dropped down so I decided it was time for a change.

“I tried to do an office job afterwards but I’m used to being active and I wanted to be out and about helping people, not just sat down in front of a computer. I’m also used to being out and about in the bad weather after growing up on a farm and playing football for years!”

He is now in his fifth week on the job.

He added: “I really enjoy knowing I can help someone, or even go somewhere and speak to someone to calm them down. We recently sat down with a young boy who had lost his mum, listened, and got him some help. Things like that are really rewarding.

Harry Middleton playing for Doncaster Rovers in 2017

“I’d say to anyone thinking about joining to do it. Especially people who like helping others and trying to make a difference – it’s a no brainer."

