Neil Campbell, who played for Doncaster Rovers, York City and Scarborough Athletic, died earlier this year while having a meal at a restaurant in Yarm, North Yorkshire. Paramedics were called but were unable to save his life.

The 45-year-old was dining at an Italian restaurant when the tragedy took place on April 30 this year.

The inquest heard the footballer had been enjoying a meal out in Yarm's Uno Ristorante with friends after a stag do on the Saturday at Thirsk Races when he fell unwell.

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Neil Campbell choked to death on food on a night out.

Ambulance crews, including a doctor and paramedic, were called to the scene shortly after 7pm but tragically medics were unable to save his life. His death was recorded as an accident.

Earlier this year, Doncaster Rovers paid tribute to Campbell.

A club spokesman said: “All at Doncaster Rovers are saddened to hear of the untimely death of our former striker Neil Campbell at the age of 45. Neil spent a little more than two years with Rovers after joining in a £10,000 move from Southend United.

“He netted 18 goals in 79 appearances as Rovers sought to battle their way back into the Football League. Middlesbrough-born Neil started his career with York City and also played for Scarborough and Barrow. We send our deepest condolences to all those close to Neil.”

As well as being a respected footballer, Neil was also described as a ‘brilliant father’ to his two sons, with many who paid tribute noting his great sense of humour and kindness to others.

One of his friends said in a tribute: "He was always horrible to play against on the pitch but great to have on your team and a true gentleman off the pitch. Heart of gold. Proper legend. Such a sad, sad loss."

Another touching tribute to the footballer said: "RIP mate, you're truly with the footballing gods now."