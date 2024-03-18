Former Leeds United player applies to turn ex-racing yard in Yorkshire countryside into football academy

Jack McKay has run the Doncaster City Academy business since 2021, using the former private football pitch at his family farm, Martin Grange in Bawtry, near Doncaster, to offer training sessions to children aged between six and 16.

Mr McKay, now 27, is the son of Scottish football agent Willie McKay, who owned Martin Grange for a number of years and who represented players including Ross McCormack and Joey Barton. Jack and his twin brother Paul came through the Doncaster Rovers academy before signing professional contracts with Leeds United in 2016, departing the club in 2017. Jack now plays for amateur side Doncaster City, while Paul is with Queen of the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning documents submitted to Doncaster Council on behalf of Mr McKay read: “Max Design Consultancy have been appointed by Doncaster City Academy for the retrospective planning application for the temporary use of existing buildings and facilities at Martin Grange Farm, Martin Grange

Jack McKay wants to turn the former racing yard and stables at Martin Grange Farm near Bawtry into a football academy

Lane, Bawtry for the use of a football training academy facility.

"Doncaster City Football Academy was set up by Jack McKay in 2021, a former professional footballer, identifying a need to provide football training lessons and facilities, from one to one sessions through to group training sessions for grassroots clubs and girls-only training sessions. Training sessions are carried out by qualified and experienced football coaches, many of which are former professional footballers.

"The academy has quickly been established as an excellent well-run facility providing football training by qualified staff in a safe and secure environment in all weather types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Martin Grange Farm is a former equestrian, horseracing training facility with over 25 stables which employed over 30 staff members and had many successful horses within the stable. The equestrian facilities have become vacant including a portal framed stable building to the west of Martin Grange Farm. An all-weather five-a-side pitch, floodlighting and palisade fencing was erected circa 2007 for private use.

Jack McKay played for Leeds United between 2016-17 and is now with Doncaster City

“The planning application proposes to use existing facilities established during the equestrian use of the site for indoor training and the existing private football pitch for the use as a football training facility. No new buildings are proposed as part of the planning application.”

The academy’s proposed hours of operation are from 4pm to 9pm at the latest on weekdays, from 9am-12pm on Saturdays and from 9am-3pm during school holidays, when up to 40 children will attend to take part in camps.

The site has already been in use by the academy for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is separate to a more ambitious scheme proposed by the McKays last summer, which would see their land near Bawtry Forest become home to a larger-scale training base for professional and even international teams.

Their plans are for five full-size training pitches, a ‘show’ pitch with stand, gyms, games rooms, kitchens and injury treatment rooms. It is intended to act as a ‘hub’ for teams playing away fixtures further north.

Doncaster City, which Willie McKay owns, would also play their home fixtures there.

A request for an Environmental Impact Assessment screening opinion by planning officers was made ahead of a formal planning application, which according to council records has not yet been submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie McKay owned racehorses that were trained at the yard, and in 2018 he was given permission for the redundant stables to be converted into houses.