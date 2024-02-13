Former seamstress thought she was being stitched up when winning £240k car and cash prize

Wendy Bailey, from Mexborough, bagged a stunning Lamborghini Urus S worth £190,000 with online competition specialist BOTB.

But the surprise did not end there, as Wendy opened the boot to discover £50,000 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrounded by members of her family, Wendy received a surprise visit at her home from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told her she was a Dream Car Competition winner.

Winner Wendy Bailey

“It didn't feel real at first, but now it has sunk in,” admitted the 67-year-old.

“I never realistically thought I would win and believed it to be a bit of a pipe dream.”

The Lamborghini Urus S features a V8 Twin-Turbo engine, 656bhp and top speed of 190mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do like a nice car, but I’m not a speed queen or anything like that. This car is gorgeous,” Wendy said.

Winner Wendy Bailey with BOTB presenter Christian Williams

The mother-of-three and grandmother-of-six said she was considering taking the cash alternative.

“I don’t know if I’m a bit too old to be driving around in a Lamborghini,” she said.

“The cash would come in very handy and I would spend it on a bit of everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like my garden done, including a new fence. I have an 11-month-old German Shepherd who is getting a bit boisterous so I need to make sure he doesn’t get out.

“My dream car is a Mercedes Benz so I would like to get one of those and I’m planning on test driving one. A new bathroom would also be nice.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64m-worth of cars so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been playing with BOTB for a couple of years and have always wanted to win the Dream Car Competition. It feels fantastic to have done so,” Wendy added.

Christian said: “Well done to Wendy on winning this life-changing £240,000 prize.

“It is a very powerful car and looks like a spaceship inside. I didn’t think we were going to get her out of it at one stage when she sat in it to take a look.

“I am sure the money will also come in very handy as well.”