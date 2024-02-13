Former seamstress thought she was being stitched up when winning £240k car and cash prize
Wendy Bailey, from Mexborough, bagged a stunning Lamborghini Urus S worth £190,000 with online competition specialist BOTB.
But the surprise did not end there, as Wendy opened the boot to discover £50,000 in cash.
Surrounded by members of her family, Wendy received a surprise visit at her home from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told her she was a Dream Car Competition winner.
“It didn't feel real at first, but now it has sunk in,” admitted the 67-year-old.
“I never realistically thought I would win and believed it to be a bit of a pipe dream.”
The Lamborghini Urus S features a V8 Twin-Turbo engine, 656bhp and top speed of 190mph.
“I do like a nice car, but I’m not a speed queen or anything like that. This car is gorgeous,” Wendy said.
The mother-of-three and grandmother-of-six said she was considering taking the cash alternative.
“I don’t know if I’m a bit too old to be driving around in a Lamborghini,” she said.
“The cash would come in very handy and I would spend it on a bit of everything.
“I would like my garden done, including a new fence. I have an 11-month-old German Shepherd who is getting a bit boisterous so I need to make sure he doesn’t get out.
“My dream car is a Mercedes Benz so I would like to get one of those and I’m planning on test driving one. A new bathroom would also be nice.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.
BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away a whopping £64m-worth of cars so far.
“I’ve been playing with BOTB for a couple of years and have always wanted to win the Dream Car Competition. It feels fantastic to have done so,” Wendy added.
Christian said: “Well done to Wendy on winning this life-changing £240,000 prize.
“It is a very powerful car and looks like a spaceship inside. I didn’t think we were going to get her out of it at one stage when she sat in it to take a look.
“I am sure the money will also come in very handy as well.”
