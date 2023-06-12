Doctor Stephen D Quinn, who grew up in the Whitby area, has died suddenly and unexpectedly aged 46.

Dr Quinn was an NHS Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at St Mary's Hospital, London.

He also practiced at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's and the Portland Hospital for women and children.

He specialised in the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, endometriosis and recurrent miscarriage.

His childhood was spent in the village of Ugglebarnby, near Whitby, attending Eskdale and Whitby School.

He graduated in medicine from University College London in 2001, then trained in obstetrics and gynaecology in units in Oxford, Dublin, Sydney and London.

He completed his Doctorate of Medicine at Imperial College in the study of uterine fibroids, and a Masters degree in Advanced Gynaecological Endoscopy at the University of Surrey.

Dr Quinn was an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at Imperial College London, teaching medical students and lecturing on the Masters and Bachelor of Science degree programs in Reproductive and Developmental Biology.

Dr Stephen Quinn.

He was principal investigator on several ongoing research studies, including research into uterine fibroids, adenomyosis and recurrent miscarriage.

He had a keen interest in virtual reality technology and its use in patient care and had recently published research in this area.

Dr Quinn was proud of his Yorkshire roots and came back to Whitby at every opportunity.

He lived with his family in Fulbourn, near Cambridge, where he was very active in the community, with sports groups, men in school projects and the church music band.

He had a lifelong passion for music and played the guitar most days for pleasure.

The BBC are to rescreen episode one of the programme Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway as a tribute to Dr Quinn.

The episode shows him carrying out a remarkable operation removing 100 fibroids.

The programme is scheduled for Monday June 19, at 8pm on BBC2.

The charity Wellbeing of Women has set up a fund in his name to support the next generation of doctors caring for women’s health.