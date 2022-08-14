Foster carer appeal in memory of Huddersfield man who helped hundreds of children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Cock

Stuart Cock died last month aged 81 after a renowned career as a foster carer in Huddersfield, looking after 219 children.

He suffered a fall in Filey and died in Scarborough Hospital, two-and-a-half years after his wife Carol died.

Together the couple, who had three children, six grandchildren and a great grandchild, spent many years as foster carers and appeared on This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2012.

Mr Cock, from Marsh, in Huddersfield, and Mrs Cock began offering sanctuary to children in 1968.

Mel Meggs Strategic Director of Children’s Services at Kirklees Council, paid tribute saying: “We were sorry to hear about the passing of Stuart Cock, alongside his wife Carol they were highly regarded and valued members of the fostering community. They enhanced the lives of hundreds of babies and young children including providing vital support for those with additional needs.

“They were first approved as foster carers for Kirklees Council in 1968. They went on to show amazing dedication to caring for children care over a career that spanned 45 years until October 2013. Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family as he is fondly remembered by staff and foster carers for his incredible commitment to caring for Kirklees children.

“Foster carers are invaluable when it comes to making sure all children and young people get the best start in life, they provide a safe and welcoming home when it’s not possible for children be with their birth families, and provide an essential service for those moving on to their forever homes.