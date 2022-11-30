Foster carer who has changed lives of 15 children in Yorkshire honoured with MBE

A retired police officer who has changed the lives of 15 children through fostering has been honoured with an MBE.

Paul Creelman, 66, from Scarborough, received the gong from King Charles in recognition of that commitment, along with work in the youth justice sector and helping at Scarborough’s Rainbow Centre, a foodbank which provides wider assistance for the homeless.

Mr Creelman has now urged others to come forward and sign up for the fostering service run by North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC).

He said: ““I am very honoured to have got it, and would like all foster carers to feel part of it. The job isn’t always easy, but the rewards are amazing.”

Most of the young people the couple have fostered had remained in touch and gone on to positive lives and constructive careers, he said, but were still pleased to get back in touch to report the progress in their lives.

“Some people say they would like to foster and I look at them and think they would be excellent,” he said.

“Once you have got yourself over the hurdle of taking someone into your home, it all slots into place. You are never unsupported, and it is better to give it a go than not,” he said.

NYCC’s executive member for children and young people’s services, Coun Janet Sanderson, said: “Foster carers are a vital part of society and the contribution they make is invaluable to the lives of the young people and children they help.

“Mr Creelman has been a wonderful asset to North Yorkshire in that respect. But he did not stop there and his work in other areas of public life has helped many, many people in times of great need. His honour is richly deserved.”

As well as fostering, Mr Creelman also spent many years working on a project to guide young people, who had achieved little at school and were at risk of drifting into trouble, towards work.

