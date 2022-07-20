Four Yorkshire firefighters released from hospital but major incident continues

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed a major incident remains in place on Wednesday as investigations continue into blazes which engulfed homes in Barnsley, Clayton, Kiveton Park and Maltby on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman said four firefighters were taken to hospital on Tuesday with heat exhaustion but said: “Thankfully each of these has made a full recovery and they are all fine now.”

The worst incident in South Yorkshire was on Woodland Drive in Barnsley, where six houses were devastated when a fire broke out in a back garden and swept through nearby properties.

The scene after a blaze in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever

Residents described how they battled the flames with hosepipes for 45 minutes until fire crews arrived in a desperate attempt to stop the blaze spreading to more homes.

Jason Saville, who only returned from Tenerife on Monday, said he and his neighbours used a hose and buckets of water to beat back the flames despite pleas from police to leave the area.

Mr Saville told the PA news agency the first house was engulfed in flames within 20 minutes.

He said: “The police kept telling me to leave but I wouldn’t leave until I knew my property was safe.”

And he added: “A lot of the community came together and tried to help but we couldn’t save those houses there because it was too much.”

Mr Saville said: “If the wind has been blowing the other way we would have had it.”

He said those who lost their house were all safe but one family was still looking for their cat.

Carl Fox lives only a few feet from where the fire started and he told how his house only missed being caught in the flames by a few minutes.

Mr Fox said: “I got a call on my video doorbell to say my fence was on fire, so I came back from work to find some lads in the garden fighting the fire with a hose pipe.

“It started next to the fence with a shed and it all just went up.

“The wind blew it up on to the houses and this is what we see now.

“If the guys had not lifted that fence panel out to use the hose pipes in the garden – that probably gave us another five or 10 minutes otherwise the whole house would have been up.

“It would have just carried on going – our house would have taken up and next door too.”

Mr Fox said his house suffered some minor smoke damage and he lost everything from his garden.

Almost 1,000 people have contributed around £16,000 to a crowdfunding appeal to help the families who lost their homes in Woodland Drive.

Doncaster Council said a major blaze in Clayton on Tuesday also spread to three residential properties, and a number of houses caught fire in the Kiveton Park and Maltby areas of Rotherham.

In Maltby, firefighters rescued a dog from one of the houses.

They said on Twitter: “A miraculous story has emerged from a fire in Maltby this evening.

“A Staffordshire Bull terrier called Dickie was inside one of the properties affected by the fire for more than four hours, before being reunited with its owner by firefighters.”

Firefighters said they also dealt with many less serious fires on fields throughout South Yorkshire, with many of these blazes leaving large plumes of smoke stretching across roads and villages.

Crews from Derbyshire and West Yorkshire were called in to help the South Yorkshire firefighters.