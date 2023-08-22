Free haircuts for pupils going back-to-school in Yorkshire to help families struggling with cost of living crisis

A hairdresser in Yorkshire is offering free back-to-school haircuts for families who can't afford it.

Rebecca Roberts, 42, wanted to lend parents a helping hand for the new school year.

The mother-of-one from Bradford said: “Uniforms are so expensive now when families are already struggling to eat, often people try to cut their children’s hair themselves but it goes wrong.

“When having your hair done, a cut and blow dry makes you feel so much better. I wanted to give children who will be nervous starting back a bit of confidence.”

Rebecca Roberts is offering free hair cuts to families who can't afford them

Rebecca said she has been inundated with requests after posting about her offer on Facebook.

“I’ve had people come from all over, even one family from Sheffield.

“It’s a pleasure being able to support all these families, and I still have a few slots available before the new school term starts.”