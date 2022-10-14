News you can trust since 1754
Free ice creams for 3,000 School children in Yorkshire

Yorkshire schools can grab a sweet treat for their pupils by securing an ice cream van to visit the school and giveaway free ice cream.

By Sophie Mei Lan
35 minutes ago
Mr Whippy is giving away free ice creams to schoolchildren in Leeds
Move over rice pudding, Mr Whippy in Leeds is offering 3,000 free ice creams to school children in the area while collecting money for BBC Children in Need.

Owner of Mr Whippy Leeds Ian Smith, 53, followed his father's footsteps into the ice cream trade as his father was an ice cream man in Mister Softee vans in Leeds from the early 1960s.

Mr Smith, who has run his own ice cream business for over 35 years, posted on facebook:

“We will be visiting local schools during November so if you would like us to visit your school with free ice cream please ask your school to get in touch asap: [email protected]

“Please note only school staff can book the van . Leeds area only.”

To donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/Ian-Smith232.

JustGiving sends your donation straight to BBC Children in Need.

