Mr Whippy is giving away free ice creams to schoolchildren in Leeds

Move over rice pudding, Mr Whippy in Leeds is offering 3,000 free ice creams to school children in the area while collecting money for BBC Children in Need.

Owner of Mr Whippy Leeds Ian Smith, 53, followed his father's footsteps into the ice cream trade as his father was an ice cream man in Mister Softee vans in Leeds from the early 1960s.

Mr Smith, who has run his own ice cream business for over 35 years, posted on facebook:

“We will be visiting local schools during November so if you would like us to visit your school with free ice cream please ask your school to get in touch asap: [email protected]

“Please note only school staff can book the van . Leeds area only.”

To donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/Ian-Smith232.