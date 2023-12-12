Freedom Festival plans 'to grow beyond Hull' as new report reveals audience figures
The five-day Freedom Festival offers a programme of ticketed and free street theatre, art and music at indoor and outdoor locations across the city. This year it was extended to include performances in Bridlington for the first time in its 16 year history.
Of the 136 events, just eight were ticketed, including two which were “pay as you can”.
Artistic director Mikey Martins said they were looking to return to Bridlington and go to another location in the East Riding next year, and onto Cleethorpes in 2025.
The festival – which costs £800,000 to stage - relies on multiple funders, from Arts Council England to individual donors.
Mr Martins described the current financial situation as “desperate”. He said: “It’s the most difficult I’ve ever seen it because the arts rely on such a wide support of partnerships and subsidies and all of that is under pressure.”
There were third sector charities and foundations that they “don’t even want to be asking” as their money is being diverted “quite rightly” to food banks.
Meanwhile the business sector had been hit by rising corporation tax and “all eyes” are now on Bradford, which will host the year-long UK City of Culture arts programme in 2025. This year the Freedom Festival attracted 92,000 people, contributing an estimated £2m to Hull's economy, while a smaller, free event which ran over two evenings in Hull in March drew 80,000 visitors.
The Awakening described as “a dazzling array of light installations, sculptures, live music, and theatrical performances” also generated £2m to the economy, the report said.
Nine in ten visitors to the Freedom Festival reported a “good or very good” experience, while average spend was £32.16 per head.
Leader of Hull Council Councillor Mike Ross said: “The Freedom Festival has grown beyond all imagination from when we set it up over 15 years ago. The festival is now cherished by the people of Hull as the premier cultural event in the city.” The Freedom Festival will run from August 28 to September 1 2024.