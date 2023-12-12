Freedom Festival plans 'to grow beyond Hull' as new report reveals audience figures

An arts festival which celebrates Hull's links with anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce plans to “grow beyond Hull”.

The five-day Freedom Festival offers a programme of ticketed and free street theatre, art and music at indoor and outdoor locations across the city. This year it was extended to include performances in Bridlington for the first time in its 16 year history.

Of the 136 events, just eight were ticketed, including two which were “pay as you can”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artistic director Mikey Martins said they were looking to return to Bridlington and go to another location in the East Riding next year, and onto Cleethorpes in 2025.

Artist from street performance group Dogs of Doom during the Freedom Festival in Hull. Picture date: Sunday September 3, 2023. PA Photo. Running from August 30th to September 3rd, Freedom Festival is one of the leading arts festivals in the North of England. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The festival – which costs £800,000 to stage - relies on multiple funders, from Arts Council England to individual donors.

Mr Martins described the current financial situation as “desperate”. He said: “It’s the most difficult I’ve ever seen it because the arts rely on such a wide support of partnerships and subsidies and all of that is under pressure.”

There were third sector charities and foundations that they “don’t even want to be asking” as their money is being diverted “quite rightly” to food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the business sector had been hit by rising corporation tax and “all eyes” are now on Bradford, which will host the year-long UK City of Culture arts programme in 2025. This year the Freedom Festival attracted 92,000 people, contributing an estimated £2m to Hull's economy, while a smaller, free event which ran over two evenings in Hull in March drew 80,000 visitors.

The Awakening described as “a dazzling array of light installations, sculptures, live music, and theatrical performances” also generated £2m to the economy, the report said.

Nine in ten visitors to the Freedom Festival reported a “good or very good” experience, while average spend was £32.16 per head.