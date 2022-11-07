Friendly Festivals UK will hold the Selby Whistle Weekender in April 2023 at the town’s football club – and have secured a ‘chart-topping’ act for the bill yet to be announced.

The line-up includes tribute acts as well as independent bands and performers.

Among the acts confirmed is the Leeds band Apollo Junction, who wrote on their social media accounts: “We’re pleased to team up with Friendly Festivals UK and play the Selby Whistle Weekender on April 30.

"Friendly Festivals UK are a brand new festival team setting up festivals with unbeatable ticket prices in these hard times. Their aim is to make festivals fun, friendly, safe and value for money. First day, excellent tribute acts; second day, some of the best independent acts. Tickets are just £50 for the whole weekend – beers cheap too.”

The event, billed as Selby’s first family music festival, features UB40, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Elvis and Neil Diamond tributes, and performances by Toyah, The South, Apollo Junction, Sunbirds, Cian Downing, ...And The Hangnails and Lydia Busfield Trio, as well as the unnamed headliner.

There will also be fairground rides and stalls.