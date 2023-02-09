From Anne of Green Gables to Tracy Beaker, childrens' books at the heart of new York exhibition

From Anne of Green Gables to Tracy Beaker, childrens’ books are full of rebellious characters who teach young readers the joys of both mischief and determination.

And those young rebels are now being celebrated at a new exhibition at York Art Gallery with treasures tour from the British Library, starringsome of the most memorable characters from children’s literature

Marvellous and Mischievous: Literature's Young Rebels puts a spotlight on perennial favourites such as Pippi Longstocking, Jane Eyre, Matilda and Dirty Bertie and ‘will shine a light on the British Library’s vast collection of children’s literature and explore characters who break the rules and defy conventions,’ according to organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition includes the first UK edition of Anne of Green Gables, the first version of Cruikshank’s coloured illustrations of Oliver Twist as well as original artworks for books including Tracy Beaker, What Planet Are You From, Clarice Bean?, Zog, When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit and Azzi in Between.

Lucy Evans, lead curator of ‘Marvellous and Mischievous’ at the British Library, said: “Marvellous and Mischievous is a fun, interactive exhibition all about exploring what makes a young ‘rebel’ in children’s stories. They could be a character that resists authority or breaks away from convention.

"Children’s literature over the last 300 years has shown thatrebels come in all shapes and sizes, including children who may struggle to actually rebel and so their quest is more one of survival; these resilient characters are very much part of our story.”

Throughout the exhibition young visitors are invited to create their own rebel tales by dressing up and reflecting on which cause they themselves might stand up for. They can also enjoy a selection of books in the exhibition’s dedicated reading area.Fiona Burton, public engagement manager at York Museums Trust, said: “Marvellous and Mischievous’ is set to be a fun-filled and interactive exhibition, perfect for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad