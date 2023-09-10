All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Fun and excitement at Penistone Agricultural Show 2023 as Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm win an award

Huge crowds headed to South Yorkshire this weekend for the Penistone Agricultural Show 2023.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST

Now in its 150th year, the show celebrates farming, food and agriculture.

In attendance this year were Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm, who won a first prize rosette with their two year old Highland Bull called Murphy.

They also showed some other animals from their Barnsley farm and Rob said he was particularly excited to show their Shetland Pony, which was being ridden by his granddaughter, Nellie.

They said: “Penistone is our local show. It means a lot to us, it means a lot to the community.

“It is wonderful to win a rosette on our own doorstep.”

James Hardisty headed to the showground to capture the best moments from the day.

Penistone Agricultural Show 2023. Henry Brailsford, aged 4, of Workshop cuddling a Ryeland Lamb during the Young Handlers Class.

1. Penistone Agricultural Show 2023

Penistone Agricultural Show 2023. Henry Brailsford, aged 4, of Workshop cuddling a Ryeland Lamb during the Young Handlers Class. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Penistone Agricultural Show 2023. Pictured Classic cars and vehicles on display at the show.

2. Penistone Agricultural Show 2023

Penistone Agricultural Show 2023. Pictured Classic cars and vehicles on display at the show. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Members of the public watch the dancing sheep show as part of the entertainment/.

3. Penistone Agricultural Show 2023

Members of the public watch the dancing sheep show as part of the entertainment/. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Rob and Dave Nicholson, owners of Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, showing their two year old Highland Bull called Murphy which they won prize in Class 44 Highland Bull Any Age.

4. Rob and Dave Nicholson

Rob and Dave Nicholson, owners of Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, showing their two year old Highland Bull called Murphy which they won prize in Class 44 Highland Bull Any Age. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South YorkshireBarnsley