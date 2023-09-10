Fun and excitement at Penistone Agricultural Show 2023 as Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm win an award

Huge crowds headed to South Yorkshire this weekend for the Penistone Agricultural Show 2023.

Now in its 150th year, the show celebrates farming, food and agriculture.

In attendance this year were Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm, who won a first prize rosette with their two year old Highland Bull called Murphy.

They also showed some other animals from their Barnsley farm and Rob said he was particularly excited to show their Shetland Pony, which was being ridden by his granddaughter, Nellie.

They said: “Penistone is our local show. It means a lot to us, it means a lot to the community.

“It is wonderful to win a rosette on our own doorstep.”

James Hardisty headed to the showground to capture the best moments from the day.

Penistone Agricultural Show 2023. Henry Brailsford, aged 4, of Workshop cuddling a Ryeland Lamb during the Young Handlers Class.

Penistone Agricultural Show 2023. Pictured Classic cars and vehicles on display at the show.

Members of the public watch the dancing sheep show as part of the entertainment.