Funeral arrangements announced for Hull entertainer Joe Longthorne

The funeral arrangements for Hull born entertainer Joe Longthorne have now been announced.

The singer died peacefully in the arms of his husband Jamie at his home in Blackpool in the early hours of Saturday, August 3.

He was 64.

Plans for his funeral, which will take place over three days, have now been announced on his official website.

On Sunday, August 11, Longthorne's cortège will drive to his sister Ann’s house in Hull where he will lay in rest overnight.

On Monday, August 12, at 11am , Longthorne's funeral procession will proceed around his home streets of Hull.

A statement on his website reads: "The route will follow Cavil Place, Coltman Street, past the Ryder Club and on to Hessle Road where he is be conducted up and down the thoroughfare, as he himself liked to do whenever he was back home.

"The procession will then go past his late parents’ home before returning to Heavenly Services Funeral Directors on Hessle Road. Joe will then travel back to Blackpool to rest at home overnight."

On Tuesday, August 13, the funeral cortege will leave Longthorne's home in Layton at 11am and proceed through Layton High Street, towards Church Street and past The Music Hall Tavern, Winter Gardens, The Grand Theatre, Viva Blackpool and along the seafront past The North Pier to arrive at The Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church for a full Requiem Mass commencing at 12 noon.

The statement continues: "The burial is to take place in Layton Cemetery shortly afterwards and Jamie and the family would like to invite everyone back to Viva Blackpool to remember Joe in a suitable style which he himself would have approved of."

Floral tributes can be sent to Box Brothers Ltd, 13-15 Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4AP.

Tributes have been paid from fellow entertainers following Longthorne's death.

Comedy writer Derren Litten, who created the hit show Benidorm, said he had "always been in awe of his amazing talent".

Comedian Tommy Cannon said: "So sad to hear the passing of Joe Longthorne, such a talent with a fabulous voice! You will be missed, Rest in peace."

The singer, impressionist and charity fundraiser described the MBE he was awarded in 2012 as "an unexpected honour".

He was given the award for charity work that has seen him raise money for organisations including the Variety Club of Great Britain, Cancer Research UK and DCWC (Development of Children and Women Centre) Nepal.

In a career which spanned decades, Longthorne had performed to millions of people around the world and also sung at the Royal Variety Show several times.

He found fame on LWT programme Search For A Star in 1981 and went on to present his own television programme, The Joe Longthorne Show.

After being diagnosed with leukaemia, he received a bone marrow transplant in 2006.