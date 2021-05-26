Douglas Parker

Douglas Parker, 98, who hailed from Intake, Sheffield, was among the first ashore on Sword Beach, in what was the greatest seaborne invasion in history.

Mr Parker, who joined the forces in 1941 at 18, was described as a “humble man who never forgot his mates who did not make it off the beach that fateful day in June 1944”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Parker, who served in B Company, 2nd Battalion the East Yorkshire Regiment, fought through France and ended up being part of Operation Market Garden as part of the British 3rd Infantry Division in Holland.

Douglas Parker's funeral was held in Sheffield on May 24

He ended the war on VE Day, just outside Bremen in Germany before being sent to Egypt and was demobbed in December 1946, having served for just over five years.

After the war, he lived in Sheffield and worked as a window fitter.

He was given a fitting military send-off with his family and veterans attending, and nine standards, including the battle flag of his regiment which was carried ashore in D-Day, on parade at Christ Church, Hackenthorpe, on Monday (May 24) with the service conducted by his son, the Rev John Parker.