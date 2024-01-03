Funniest street names in Yorkshire suggested by people who live here including Fanny Moor Crescent in Huddersfield, Cheese Bottom in Sheffield and Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate in York
Apparently there are quite a few unusual and funny street names in Yorkshire that will make you ‘Howl’ with laughter.
We have taken a look at some of our favourite funniest street names that made us chuckle: Goosebutt Street in Rotherham, Slack Bottom, Heptonstall, Tickle Cock Bridge, Castleford and Fartown Green Road, Huddersfield. Butt Hole Road was the name of a street in Conisbrough, Doncaster which gained fame for its amusing name and attracted tourists who would stop to take photos by the street sign, so much so that residents began to experience issues with their address as they were refused services due to the name and were the target of pranks and jokes. After campaigning for a street name change, the street name was renamed Archers Way in 2009.
Whilst some street names posed a problem for some, many amusing street names in Yorkshire remain unchanged. So we asked you what the funniest street names are in the region - here are your answers.
Funniest street names in Yorkshire
Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, York
Howl Lane, Driffield
Backside Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster
Land of Green Ginger, Hull
Clog Sole Road, Brighouse
Bell End Green, Rosedale
Burn Butts, Driffield
Effingham Street, Sheffield
High Back Side, Pickering
Fanny Moor Crescent, Huddersfield
Pig Hill Nook Lane, Leeds
Long Tongue Scrog Lane, Huddersfield
Cluntergate, Horbury
Whack House Lane, Yeadon
Cheese Bottom, Thurgoland
Cockshot Lane, Leeds
Cockin Lane, Bradford
Mad Alice Lane, York
Cut Throat Lane, Shaw Mills, Harrogate
Blow Row, Epworth
Bad Bargain Lane, York
