We have taken a look at some of our favourite funniest street names that made us chuckle: Goosebutt Street in Rotherham, Slack Bottom, Heptonstall, Tickle Cock Bridge, Castleford and Fartown Green Road, Huddersfield. Butt Hole Road was the name of a street in Conisbrough, Doncaster which gained fame for its amusing name and attracted tourists who would stop to take photos by the street sign, so much so that residents began to experience issues with their address as they were refused services due to the name and were the target of pranks and jokes. After campaigning for a street name change, the street name was renamed Archers Way in 2009.