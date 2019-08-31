Gallery: All the guests and frocks as celebrities arrive for Ellie Goulding's wedding in York

The 32-year-old star is marrying art dealer Caspar Jopling in a chapel at York Minster before 300 friends and family members head to the Castle Howard estate for a festival-themed reception. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have been invited along with William's cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Early arrivals included singer James Blunt and his aristocratic wife Sofia Wellesley, whose grandfather was the eighth Duke of Wellington; comedian Jimmy Carr; actress Sienna Miller and Hollywood power couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Caspar's family have strong connections with Yorkshire - his grandfather Michael Jopling is a farmer, landowner and former MP who served as a district councillor for Thirsk and was Deputy Lieutenant for North Yorkshire. His mother and stepfather, Charles and Jayne Warde-Aldam, live at Frickley Hall, a Georgian stately home near Doncaster.

The groom Caspar Jopling, left, arrives at his wedding

Comedian Jimmy Carr arrives

Art dealer Caspar Jopling, 27, is marrying Ellie Goulding

Singer James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley

