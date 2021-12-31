Runners in superhero costumes

Gallery: The best photos from the Auld Lang Syne fell race 2021 as runners battle moors of Bronte Country

Runners who packed their thermals for the Auld Lang Syne fell race were instead faced with one of the mildest New Year's Eves in memory.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:08 pm

Four hundred entrants took part in the 6.7-mile event that traverses the moors of Bronte Country today - some in fancy dress.

With the route ascending up to 1,000ft above sea level, there were plenty of challenging climbs.

The race is organised by Wharfedale Harriers and this year was sponsored by Daleside Brewery.

Runners start from Penistone Hill Country Park and cover Top Withens, Ponden Clough and Stanbury Moor, following the Bronte Way for part of the course.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the action.

1.

400 runners set off

2.

Clare McAleavy dressed as a burglar

3.

Louise O'Brien leads the way in a witch outfit

4.

A festive outfit for runner Graham D'Arcy

