Gallery: The best photos from the Auld Lang Syne fell race 2021 as runners battle moors of Bronte Country

Four hundred entrants took part in the 6.7-mile event that traverses the moors of Bronte Country today - some in fancy dress.

With the route ascending up to 1,000ft above sea level, there were plenty of challenging climbs.

The race is organised by Wharfedale Harriers and this year was sponsored by Daleside Brewery.

Runners start from Penistone Hill Country Park and cover Top Withens, Ponden Clough and Stanbury Moor, following the Bronte Way for part of the course.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the action.

