Gareth Malone, Guz Khan and Rachel Reeves: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week
We heard from Gareth Malone who spoke to us about getting people singing together as he brings a new tour to York's Grand Opera House, Leeds City Varieties and Sheffield City Hall.
Tramlines, Long Division and Live at Leeds are just some of the music festivals that have taken place in Yorkshire this year. This week, we looked back at how they have fared and the role they are playing within the music industry.
A Rotherham woman living with MS told us about her diagnosis and what her life is like with the condition as she called for more volunteers to get involved in a South Yorkshire support group.
And we heard from a family in Bradford about their experiences of home-schooling and an art project they have been involved in to express Muslim spirituality through light and sound.
Man Like Mobeen star Guz Khan spoke about staying grounded and his career in stand-up as he prepares to come to Bradford, Middlesbrough and York on his 2024 live tour.
We heard from Shadow Chancellor and Leeds MP Rachel Reeves on the women who have influenced her as she launched her latest book on females who have shaped modern economics.
Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at art collective Invisible Flock's latest project This is a Forest which reimagines the city of Leeds as a forest.
