Gary Lineker to step back from presenting MOTD - BBC statement

Gary Lineker will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”, a BBC spokesman said.

By Daniel Sheridan
24 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:48pm

The decision has been made following his tweets which criticised Government immigration policy.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to have a "frank conversation" with the ex-England striker after Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded as "irresponsible" the TV presenter's comments in which he compared the language used to launch the Government's new asylum policy to 1930s Germany. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023.
“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

