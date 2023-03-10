Gary Lineker will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”, a BBC spokesman said.

The decision has been made following his tweets which criticised Government immigration policy.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to have a "frank conversation" with the ex-England striker after Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded as "irresponsible" the TV presenter's comments in which he compared the language used to launch the Government's new asylum policy to 1930s Germany. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023.