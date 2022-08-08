'Generous and funny' Yorkshire soldier found dead weeks after his girlfriend died

Bombardier Ross Burnside, a soldier from Rotherham who served with the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, died on July 19.

It comes after his girlfriend Gunner Sophie Madden, 23, died while on a training course at St Martin's Plain Camp in Folkestone, on June 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest into Gunner Madden's death, held in Maidstone in June, heard the soldier from Wigan was found hanged in the barracks.

Bombardier Ross Burnside

In a statement, Bombardier Burnside’s regiment said: “He will leave behind a legacy through those he inspired, led and deployed alongside.

“Gone, but not forgotten, he will be missed by the Regiment and wider Gunner family. Our sincere condolences are with Bombardier Burnside’s family and friends.”

In a tribute on Facebook, Sheila Burnside wrote: “My kind, generous, funny, loud, loving son.

“There are no words to say how much I will miss you my darling boy. You left us far too soon. Forever in my heart, always in my thoughts. Sleep peacefully son.”

Natasha Madden wrote: “Rest easy Ross you will forever be missed by everyone.

“I know you and Soph will be looking after each other. Was such a pleasure having you a part of our family you can now rest at peace.”

The experienced soldier had previously served with 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery and the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

After Gunner Madden’s death, her regiment said: “Her resilience and professionalism were an example to us all, and will live on as her legacy here and across the Gunner family.