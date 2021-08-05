Generous legacy of Beverley man who loved nature funds 15 pairs of binoculars for RSPB Bempton Cliffs visitors to use

Visitors at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

Richard Wilson, from Beverley, had a lifelong love of the nature reserve near Bridlington, which is known internationally for its seabird colonies.

After he died his son Toby, an RSPB conservation officer, inquired about dedicating a picnic table or bench on the clifftop to his father, but was told there was little room left.

The family instead used his legacy to fund the new binoculars, which will be available for visitors to use free of charge and make the reserve accessible to those without their own equipment.

Staff try out the new binoculars

Mr Wilson said: "Dad loved this neck of the woods and his heart was definitely here. Although he travelled widely and frequently worked abroad, Yorkshire was his home and a place he felt a deep connection with.’

Richard delighted in passing on his love of nature and the great outdoors with others. Amongst the people he inspired was his mother-in-law, the celebrated poet Anne Ridler. A visit to Bempton Cliffs left such an impression on her that a poem she wrote about the reserve is included in her Collected Works.

Bempton Cliffs site manager Dave O'Hara said: "We’re extremely grateful to Richard’s friends and family for the generous donation. Every time someone peers through the binoculars and is amazed by the flight of a puffin or the grace of a gannet, Richard’s joy of nature will continue to be shared."