Gentleman Jack fans celebrate Anne Lister Birthday week: Hundreds celebrate in Halifax

Following the success of BBC’s Gentleman Jack, hundreds of people came from all over the world to celebrate the birthday of Anne Lister in Halifax.

The series which starred Suranne Jones as 19th century landowner Anne Lister, often regarded as the “first modern lesbian,” featured many iconic places in Halifax such as Shibden Hall where Anne Lister lived, The Piece Hall and Halifax Minster.

Anne Lister, along with generations of her family, worshipped at Halifax Parish Church which had now been granted Minster status where she was baptised and later laid to rest.

It was at Halifax Minster where Anne Lister's Birthday Week (ALBW2023) was celebrated this week, an event organised by Gentleman Jack and Anne Lister fan Pat Esgate who is from America.

Gentleman Jack fans celebrate Ann Lister Birthday week: Celebrations in Halifax

She said: “What a dynamo of a character. A Nineteenth Century land-owning, business-operating, mountain- and social-climbing genius who didn’t take any guff from any man. A woman who wanted a wife.

“A woman who recorded every bit of her interior and exterior world, leaving us a written record of her life and times, unmatched by anyone, ever.”

Pat’s passion for Anne led her to visiting Halifax and she wants everyone to feel the same transformative moment she felt the first time she entered Shibden hall, and the Halifax Minster.

She along with a voluntary committee wanted to build a safe space for women to find themselves and celebrate all things Anne Lister and Gentleman Jack.

Dance teacher Helen Hawkins who pioneered the Save Gentleman Jack campaign flashmob last year, was also invited to take part and lead a dance workshop.

She said: “This week there’s an event called Anne Listers Birthday Week ALBW2023 for short, which runs amazing events right across Halifax and other parts of Yorkshire hundreds of (mainly Lesbians) women come from every corner of the world to celebrate and build such a beautiful accepting community I’ve honestly never experienced anything quite as beautiful in my life.

“Pat asked me to be a part of the celebration and share my joy and passion through the power of dance. We chose This is Me (from The Greatest Showman) because it’s such a powerful song and I think it really hits home with all of us who’ve felt like we don’t belong.

“I taught my choreography to some very brave Lister Sisters who danced in front of a full house (200-300 people). There were some incredible authors there Helena Whitbread MBE, Jill Liddington and Anne Choma who consulted on the show.”

Helen added that she hopes such events will increase Lesbian visibility and change the narrative of what the world thinks a Lesbian is.