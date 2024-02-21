The George and Dragon at Holmpton, a 214-year-old pub, where shipwreck survivors used to be taken, shut six years ago after owner Charles Brokenbrow said it was operating at a loss.

Plans to turn the village’s only pub into a house were refused by East Riding councillors in 2018 and an appeal by Mr Brokenbrow was dismissed by a planning inspector in 2020.

A further application to convert it to housing, retaining part of the ground floor as a pub, was similarly refused and an appeal dismissed. But last year officials approved a third plan, which was supported by villagers, to have the pub partly converted into two two-bedroomed homes and four letting rooms, but retaining the manager's accommodation.

Significantly it left enough space for a pub to operate and at the time villagers were hopeful it would reopen to once again become the "heart of the village". However Mr Brokenbrow is now applying for permission to convert the whole of the pub into housing.

In planning documents he states that efforts were made to sell the building after planning was granted in August 2022 for the smaller pub and two homes, with no success.

They’d set a guide price of £310,000, but failed to raise any interest and a planned auction was cancelled. He stated: "We have done everything reasonable possible to move the property on, but it’s not happening, we just want to move on with our life."

