The childhood rugby club of A64 collision victim George Sawyer has paid tribute to the talented sportsman and revealed that he was studying at agricultural college near where he died.

George, 18, had played for Huddersfield RUFC since the age of five and represented their academy side before beginning his course in arable farming at Askham Bryan College in York.

The teenager from Farnley Tyas was struck and killed by a BMW as he crossed the A64 near Tadcaster in the early hours of Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield RUFC said: “The club is devastated to announce the tragic death of academy player George Sawyer. George was in collision with a car on the A64 near York in the early hours of yesterday morning.

George Sawyer playing for Huddersfield RUFC

"George played for the club fro under sixes all the way through to academy level and was studying arable agriculture at Askham Bryan College in York. He was a gifted second rower who excelled in the lineout."

Academy manager Tracy Davis added: "George was loved and respected by his team-mates and coaches. He was a wonderful young man and it has been an absolute pleasure to have him play at HRUFC through our age grades. I am sure George's family have some great memories of their time at Lockwood Park.

"We would like (parents) Sarah, Phil and (sister) Lucy to know that at this time of unimaginable grief, their rugby family has their arms around them and are here to offer all the support we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad