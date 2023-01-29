The blacked-out windows of three terraced houses on a busy main road in Rotherham are concealing some of the world’s most haunted objects including a mortuary, a room full of terrifying dolls and a summoning room complete with a ouija board.The properties themselves have a dark past too - they’ve seen a fire and mysterious goings-on over the years.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went along to the haunted objects museum set up by Lee and Lindzi Steer who founded Ghosts of Britain - the most popular paranormal investigation Facebook page.

Broad Street in Rawmarsh is a busy industrial road, where you certainly wouldn’t expect a haunted objects museum. After cruising around the tyre garages and greasy spoons, we spotted Lindzi’s beaming smile as she waited for us.

There was very little that alerted us to what was inside, not even a sign as Lindzi showed us through the discreet car park.

Paranormal Investigators Lee and Lindzi Steer

The place was fascinating yet down-to-earth and homely - just like the vibe the couple gave us.

From a real tongue to haunted paintings, mirrors and creepy dolls in abundance as well as a mortuary, this compact museum is full of shocking yet fascinating objects.

“Our fans and followers send us so many haunted objects with notes, we can’t throw anything away,” said Lindzi, who along with husband Lee has 2.2 million followers on Facebook alone.

Lee started Ghosts of Britain 25 years ago, before becoming one of the first live streamers on Facebook 12 years ago. Since he met Lindzi seven years ago the page has snowballed.

Inside The Haunted Objects Museum

Despite a shared passion to investigate the paranormal, Lee said: “I don’t really believe in ghosts or paranormal activity, I believe things can happen which can’t be explained.”

This museum they opened a few years ago has been described as South Yorkshire’s most haunted place.

I can see why paranormal investigators are so intrigued and petrified. We had ventured inside thinking I’d do a quick video but we were there over two hours and were genuinely shaking with fear, especially with the spooky doll collection.

While Lee and Lindzi sometimes livestream from the museum they’ve never stayed overnight, because they stream at 9pm each night at different locations so they just stay for a couple of hours.

“It’s knackering, but we’re lucky to do what we do,” said Lee.

They have become embedded in their fans' evening routine so Lee and Lidzi are passionate and dedicated about spreading their knowledge in a scientific but respectful way like the museum. .

The pair are so popular however, they have become inundated with fan mail containing ‘haunted objects,’ that Lee and Lindzi are looking to open a second museum in Barnsley.

Lindzi added: “We cannot get rid of the items but we’re running out of space.”

The pair already have a range of unusual items at home but they like to keep certain things at the museum.

I had been expecting to pop in for an interview but each room was so filled with stories and spooky going ons that you couldn’t help but to be fascinated by each object. We had an informative tour by the lovely born and bred Yorkshire couple and cannot wait to return, maybe even overnight.

You can see museums like this popping up all over Yorkshire as there are reported to be a lot of haunted places across God’s Own County.