Plans have been submitted by the owner of an East Yorkshire gin distillery for eight glamping pods close to the Yorkshire Wolds Way.

The proposed site on the outskirts of Fridaythorpe

Applicant Julia Medforth owns Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods and a simulated clay shooting business, Raisthorpe Flyers, within two miles of the proposed site on Huggate Lane, Fridaythorpe.

The application states that the accomodation will support the other businesses – and it will be landscaped “to include a large proportion of edible planting”.

It adds: “This will enrich the glamping experience and link further with the applicants’ existing food and drink businesses.”

The proposals, which have been submitted to East Riding Council, are described as "respectful of their rural surroundings" and shouldn't disturb neighbours.

Online documents add: “The site is situated within an ideal location in the Yorkshire Wolds and lies immediately beside the Wolds Way and the Wold Rangers Way and is an obvious waypoint along both of these walking routes.”

Mrs Medforth started the business on her farmhouse kitchen table after her homemade Raspberry Gin Liqueur proved a hit with shoot guests.

Fridaythorpe is a small village on the main York to Bridlington road. Its main claim to fame is for being the midpoint of the 80-mile Wolds Way national trail from the Humber Bridge to Filey.

The Wolds Way was officially declared open in the village 40 years ago in October 1982.

The Wold Rangers Way was launched in Driffield in 2021.