Volunteering, the now 74-year-old said, has in many ways shaped her life as she rose through the ranks from Brownie leader to County President.

And as she looks back through the years, she reflects on what she's learned from the youth of today.

"They know so much more, they ask so many questions," said Mrs Goddard, who lives in Sandal, near Wakefield. "We were spoon-fed, in a way.

Angie Goddard pictured at her home at Sandal, Wakefield.

"But it's important to give them the opportunities and the space to do anything they want to do. To always say 'we can do anything'.

"They've taught me I have to move with the times, certainly," she added. "It's no use saying 'we used to do it like this'."

Volunteers week runs from June 3 to 9, celebrating the work of those who give up their time to help others in many ways, shapes and guises.

Girlguiding is made possible with the support of 70,000 volunteers, from unit leaders to archivists such as Mrs Goddard, who oversees historical stores.

There are books and records, badges and uniforms, every link with events or local fairs, revealing its own patchwork history as to how the movement has changed.

Once "dowdy" uniforms make way for comfy, modern fabrics, and the guidebooks turn glossy and colourful. Badges move on, reflecting a changing society.

"It's important to keep the archives going, so we have all this history," said Mrs Goddard. "Today's news, well it's tomorrow's archives."

Mrs Goddard first started as a Brownie herself aged seven in Pontefract. She never quite left, she laughed, taking on her own unit in Wakefield when she got married to husband Les and carrying on as a Girlguiding volunteer while raising her own two children.

In time, it led to various high profile roles; County Commissioner for West Yorkshire South, Region Chief Commissioner for the North East, and currently County President - as well as volunteer archivist. Recently she was asked to help create memory boxes for care homes.

Through that time she can only guess at the numbers of young women and girls that have passed through the ranks across Yorkshire - certainly tens, if not hundreds of thousands.

Mrs Goddard, who worked in the Post Office as a county clerk before her retirement, is now a grandmother of three including two girls who have both been Rainbows and Brownies.

"I've enjoyed it," she said simply. "It's my hobby. It's been my life really, with support from my family and friends.

"I think of all the opportunities I've had, going to such a lot of places and meeting lots of people over 50 years. I met the Queen Mother, Princesses Margaret and Sophie.