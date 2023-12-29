The families of the three off-roaders killed in the flooded River Esk at Glaisdale have released tributes to them via North Yorkshire Police.

The men whose Land Rover was swept away at the Rake Lane ford on December 28 were: Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull; Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, from York; and Leslie Forbes, 70, from East Yorkshire.

Scott Thomas Daddy

"He was a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. Always helping others, he loved 4x4s, green laning, Scouting and outdoor activities, was a passionate Hull FC supporter and had a big circle of friends. He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."

Leslie Forbes

"He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

(Kenneth) Patrick Hibbins

"Patrick will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues."

The Land Rover, which was washed several hundred metres downstream, was recovered by tractor from the Esk earlier today.

The ford is a popular crossing for off-roaders and green laners, with local residents having spoken of seeing large groups of vehicles there on previous occasions.

A man from the off-roading group, which consisted of several vehicles, is believed to have attempted to rescue the three men who died. He is now in hospital.

On the same afternoon, a family with children had to be rescued after their vehicle was swept away at a ford of the Esk around three miles away at Duck Bridge near Danby.

In January 2021, a Ford Ranger pick-up remained in the river for several weeks after it was washed downstream at the Rake Lane crossing. It was recovered by the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team, who winched it out of the water, after river levels fell in March. There were no fatalities in this incident.

In the same month, police had to recover an abandoned 4x4 that a group from Middlesbrough had left in the Baysdale Beck, also within the North York Moors National Park, when it had been swept away at the Hob Hole ford. The occupants were able to escape by smashing the windows when the vehicle became wedged under a footbridge. The incident happened during a Covid lockdown when travel was not permitted.

The track that leads to the ford is a public byway, though locals have called for more warning signs and for gates to be installed so the lane can be closed when the Esk is in flood.