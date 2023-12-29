Stunned Glaisdale residents said they had stopped more vehicles attempting to cross the flooded River Esk only hours after three men died when their 4x4 was swept away.

The victims, who were part of a convoy of off-roaders, were using a ford along a farm track called Rake Lane, in a remote area of the North York Moors National Park, when they got into difficulties just before midday on December 28, and their bodies were recovered around three hours later.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that less than an hour after the men’s vehicle became trapped, occupants of another car had to be rescued from the River Esk at Houlsyke, around three miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later the same day, Glaisdale woman Emma Healey warned other residents that she had turned back two vehicles that were considering using the ford to cross the Esk. She said she has stopped delivery vans attemping to use Rake Lane and the ford to reach Rake Farm on previous occasions.

Local farmers used their tractors to recover the Land Rover

Posting in a community Facebook group, she said: “I’m at Park House and you wouldn’t believe the amount of vehicles that get stuck trying to get through, delivery vans especially because their sat nav tells them to go that way, late night 4x4s with guys going to drive round and round on the common land, up to 30 4x4s at the weekends especially when the river is in flood plus the bikers - but they usually use the footbridge.

"If it is open to all traffic then it should be safe for all traffic really.”

Local firewood salesman Chris Ford told reporters at the scene that the Land Rover had been carried around 400 metres downstream. Two other vehicles in the group are believed to have crossed safely before the third got into trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ford used his tractor to recover the 4x4 and found it fully submerged. He claimed the victims were part of an off-roading club.

Police at the scene in Glaisdale

Two other locals, Rosie and Andrew Dale, said they were with Mr Ford when he got the call to help. They said they saw several 4×4 vehicles pass their home in the direction of the ford shortly before the incident.