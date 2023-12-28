Glaisdale: Three men die after 4x4 gets trapped in flooded river in Yorkshire moors
North Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services have been dealing with a serious incident involving a 4x4 vehicle in the River Esk near Glaisdale on the North York Moors.
"It was reported at 11.48am today (Thursday 28 December 2023) and fire, ambulance, partner agencies and police teams have been in attendance. Air support was also scrambled to the location.
"The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm. Sadly, the three men inside have died.
"Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment.
"Next of kin are currently being informed about the tragic incident and specialist support is being provided by the police. More information will be released in due course.
"In the meantime, witnesses to the incident are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.”
Earlier in the day police had warned the public of high river levels around the Esk, which enters the sea at Whitby.