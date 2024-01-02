Members of the off-roading club that the three men killed in the Glaisdale ford tragedy belonged to have paid tribute to them.

Leslie Forbes, 70, Patrick Hibbins, 59, and Scott Daddy, 28, were part of East Riding 4x4 Club, which Leslie's son Robert is chairman of and which promotes legal and responsible driving, organising regular trips and camping weekends.

They died when their Land Rover was swept away while they were crossing the River Esk at the Rake Lane ford in Glaisdale last week.

Fellow member Richard Burton said: “Our club has felt loss before but never on a scale so big as this, these three great men will leave a very big hole in our hearts. They were the kindest souls and never had a bad word for anyone. My love and thoughts for their families will always be there and I’m honoured to call them my friends, you will be missed greatly.”

Mr Forbes was from North Newbald, near Beverley, and was described as a ‘wonderful neighbour’ on the village Facebook group. He left wife Vicky and children Robert, James and Katie.

His nephew Mike Forbes said: “I can't really get my head around this. My dad Bill Forbes lost his younger brother, I've lost my uncle, Vicky her soulmate and Robert, Katie and James their father. He was the kindest of guys, a true gentleman and a man passionate about family. My dad and Les along with my cousins and occasionally myself went off-roading a lot over the last 30 years. These were very experienced off-roaders.”

Another off-roader who knew the men, Ryan Nicholson, posted: “I'm absolutely devastated by this. Scott and Les were personal friends of mine, and it's hard to grasp the reality of their passing it still doesn’t feel real, just been hit pretty hard by this news.

"Scott Daddy was one of the first lads who took me out on the lanes back in November 2021 not long after I first bought my Defender and since then I became hooked. We often enjoyed joking about his Nissan Navara D40 and my Defender in friendly Top Trumps-style comparisons.

"With Les I often showed him new additions to the Landy any time we met up for a show. We often talked for hours about all his previous Land Rover models and the features, engines types etc they had, yes, it sometimes was a bit of a nerd fest. I always thought that a travel programme featuring just Les on his own abroad would make incredible viewing.

“Rest easy my mates, my heart goes out to all of those who are affected at this extremely difficult time.”

Scott Daddy’s sister Nikki Daddy, a hairdresser in Hull, paid tribute to him, saying: “We have suffered the tragic loss of my little brother. He was truly an amazing man with a heart of gold! My daughter Ada will sorely miss her uncle Scott and all the fun they had.”

Mr Daddy was from Hull and Mr Hibbins lived in York. The Times reported that Robert Forbes, 39, who was in a 4x4 behind his father’s, was the man who was treated in hospital after entering the Esk to attempt to rescue the men.