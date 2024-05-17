Global star Ed Sheeran surprised young aspiring musicians at the iconic Red Tape Studios in Sheffield
One youngster from Sheffield said what he was thinking out loud on a video which captured his shock.
Ed surprised students at Sheffield College’s Hillsborough Campus and Sheffield city centre’s Red Tape Studios.
Ed, who is one of the world’s best selling musicians, arrived just as college student Lol Bailey, 19, was performing Shape of You in a workshop to develop students’ professional skills held in the college’s drama and music theatre.
“It really threw me off when Ed Sheeran walked on stage but it was brilliant,” said Lol, whose ambition is to make it big in the music industry.
Student Brad Lyne, 18, who is also completing a Music Performance and Production Extended Diploma, had the chance to rap with Ed Sheeran. Brad, whose performance name is Cheatcodez, said: “It was so cool. He’s a global superstar and an absolute legend but he was a normal dude who gave us some great advice. It made me think if he can achieve success, we can too.”
During part of his visit, Halifax-born Ed participated in a question and answer session and met with students, music lecturers and senior staff at the Campus on Livesey Street.
Music student Wisdom Ohue, 19, who performs by the name Wisdom-Wizzystar, added: “I was really shocked when he walked on stage. I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
Earlier in the day, Ed visited Red Tape Studios on Shoreham Street and spoke to young musicians completing the Tracks course run by Sheffield Music School. The surprise visit was organised in partnership with Sheffield City Council.
Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal at The Sheffield College, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Ed Sheeran to the college. We are used to offering students access to some fantastic industry experts as part of our new Skills Guarantee - but this is on another level.
“It’s not every day that a global singer songwriter drops by to share their talent, knowledge and expertise with students to help them go further in their careers.”
Matthew Henley, Curriculum Manager for Music, The Sheffield College, added: “It was an honour to meet Ed Sheeran. The students couldn’t believe it when he walked into the room and joined in with their rehearsal of his song. It was an inspirational experience that they will never forget.”
Ian Naylor, Head of Music Education, Sheffield City Council, explained how Sheffield’s strong music heritage means its especially important to enable homegrown talent to thrive.
“It’s been a pleasure to host Ed today and see first-hand his commitment to using his global platform to champion the importance of music education.
“There is real alignment with our own ambitions here in Sheffield where, despite a challenging funding environment, our commitment to a future where music is at the heart of our plans for the city is unwavering, most notably the development of the £15 million Harmony Works project.
“Most importantly, Ed’s visit has been a brilliant experience for Sheffield music students and showcases what our wonderful city has to offer.”
