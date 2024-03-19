Gloria Clarke: Body of woman who has been missing since New Year's Eve found in River Tees
The 80-year-old from Yarm was last seen leaving a house in Eaglescliffe on New Year’s Eve, and a woman matching her description was caught on CCTV entering the river.
Cleveland Police said: “Officers received a call shortly after 7pm yesterday, Monday 18 March, after the body of a woman was found in the River Tees near to Surtees Bridge in Stockton.
"Whilst no formal identification has taken place, the family of missing 80-year-old Gloria Clarke from Yarm, has been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”