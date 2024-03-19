Gloria Clarke: Body of woman who has been missing since New Year's Eve found in River Tees

Cleveland Police believe they have found the body of missing woman Gloria Ann Clarke in the River Tees.
By Grace Newton
Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:11 GMT

The 80-year-old from Yarm was last seen leaving a house in Eaglescliffe on New Year’s Eve, and a woman matching her description was caught on CCTV entering the river.

Cleveland Police said: “Officers received a call shortly after 7pm yesterday, Monday 18 March, after the body of a woman was found in the River Tees near to Surtees Bridge in Stockton.

"Whilst no formal identification has taken place, the family of missing 80-year-old Gloria Clarke from Yarm, has been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”

