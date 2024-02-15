Goole has been a vital trading post for centuries. Renowned for being the UK’s furthest inland port, it handles millions of tonnes of cargo each year.

It is especially known for the transport of coal and in more recent years for containers and steel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a new exhibition is coming to Goole Museum: Goole by Barge is the latest chapter in Rich and Lou Duffy-Howard’s Open Bridges project.

Goole by Barge - Hull to Goole Lou, George Dyson, Humber Bridge. Copyright Richard Duffy-Howard

It is an exhibition of 60 photographs, videos and music, documenting their two-day journey on the working barge, the George Dyson.

Goole by Barge documents Rich and Lou’s trip on January 24 and 25, 2020, when they were passengers on the Deans Marine Services barge, George Dyson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They accompanied vessel owner and skipper John Dean, who owns the last remaining working dry dock on the River Hull, on a two-day working voyage from Hull's Albert Dock to York, with the job of removing hundreds of years of rubble from its city centre 15th century Guildhall on the banks of the Ouse.

The destination on the first day, on a high tide, was the port of Goole. The Humber was still as a mill pond and the journey was cold and slow.

Yet the time and the shore flew by as the water stood still.

John drove the barge into the sunset, mooring in Aldam Dock just before seven. A few hours later, before first light on the next tide, Goole was the start of the next adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving Ocean Lock, the barge passed under the railway swing-bridge, then Boothferry Bridge, heading towards Selby and York.

Goole became central to the journey and exhibition, depicting the town as both crossroads and harbour for road, rail and river workers and travellers.

Rich photographed the journey from the barge and explained: “Taking photographs in low light without a flash is always a challenge but at night on a moving barge, it’s something else.

"Goole docks at night from the quaysides was different again and I’ve tried to capture the stillness and silence away from the daily bustle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as 60 of Rich's photographs, visitors will see three videos and soundtracks made by Lou: 'The Goole Captain', 'The George Dyson Entering Ocean Lock', and ‘The Scenic Route to York’, which is accompanied by their Loudhailer Electric Company track, 'Night Heron'.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said it was an important exhibition.

He said: “This promises to be a fascinating exhibition, and will be very evocative for local people in the Goole area.

"Come along to Goole Museum and see this unique collection of photos, and immerse yourselves in the videos and soundtracks.”