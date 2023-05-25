Police have found a body in the search for a Yorkshire man who went missing earlier this week.

Gordon Stokes was last seen at a bus stop in the Longwood area of West Yorkshire, and was thought to have travelled into Huddersfield town centre on Monday evening. The 53-year-old had been reported missing earlier that day.

The body was found at around 6.20pm on Wednesday (May 24) in the Milnsbridge area, police said.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification procedures have yet to be carried out, but Mr Stoke’s family have been updated about this development and are being supported by officers. The media and public are thanked for sharing previous appeals for information.”