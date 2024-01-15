A body thought to be that of missing man Graham Connell has been discovered in a Yorkshire river.

Mr Connell, 64, of Morley, Leeds, disappeared after taking the dog out for a run just under a month ago. Days after he went missing, his dog was found dead in the river.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed underwater search officers found a body at around 12pm today (Jan 15) in part of the river near to the junction of Aberford Road and Bullerthorpe Lane, Woodlesford.

Formal identification is yet to be completed, but it is believed the body is that of Mr Connell. His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially-trained officers. Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around his death, and the coroner’s office has been informed.

The tragic discovery comes almost a month after Mr Connell was first reported missing. He left his home on December 18 for one of his regular runs with Goldendoodle Maddy near to Woodlesford Lock, but was not seen since. The alarm was raised when the 64-year-old failed to return home that evening.

Since then, an intense search for Mr Connell has been underway, with police combing canal banks in the area. During the investigation, a detective said it was “out of character for Graham to go missing”.