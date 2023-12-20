Police searching for a 64-year-old missing jogger have found his dog dead in the River Aire.

The body of Graham Connell’s goldendoodle Maddy was recovered from Wyke Beck at Woodlesford this morning, more than 24 hours after her owner was last seen.

Mr Connell left his home in Morley at 3.45pm on Monday and was reported missing later that evening after he failed to return home from his usual run with Maddy.

His normal running route is alongside the Aire & Calder Navigation and River Aire up to Skelton Grange Road around Skelton Lake/Skelton Country Park and down to the bottom of St Aidan’s Nature Reserve.

Graham Connell with Maddy

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim with greying dark brown hair, which is wavy on top. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow running top, black leggings and red trainers.

His car, a grey Mercedes GLE 400 SUV, was found parked in the car park on Bullough Lane near to the entrance to Woodlesford Lock.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out searches of the wider area around Woodlesford Lock to find Graham and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him and his dog at any point along his usual running route on late Monday afternoon.

“We are also continuing to support the family following the discovery of their dog this morning and to keep them updated as we progress our searches for Graham.”