Shocked visitors to Graves Park in the city have this month found the snakes slithering across out of the grass – sparking fears for the wellbeing of the animals which cannot survive in cold weather.

There are fears a number of the reptiles have been ditched there by owners who have decided they can no longer look after their pets, which need to be kept warm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the snakes have been taken to specialist pet shop Snakes and Adders, on Mansfield Road, Intake, after being picked up by worried residents.

Concerns have been raised after snakes usually found in Africa were found in a popular Sheffield park. Charles Thompson is pictured with a royal python that was dumped in. Graves Park. Picture Scott Merrylees

Shop owner Charles Thompson said the animals would have died if they had just been left in the park, and is angry they appeared to have been dumped there.

All three are royal pythons – a type of snake that is harmless to humans and usually growing to around a metre in length.

He said he did not know how many more snakes may be in the park.

One of the three which he is now taking care of was found by his sister.

Mr Thompson said: “It was by the side of the café crawling over the path. She tracked it and was was able to bring it to us, so we could put it back in heat and get some food into it. He will be made available for re-homing when he is better.”

“There were three snakes in Graves Park found within about 10 days. I assume that someone has dumped their collection in the park. They are tropical animals, who live in Ghana, so to ditch them in the park like that was giving them a death sentence.

“I have no idea if there are any more snakes in there. I would encourage people to come to us or another reptile pet shop, not to just dump living animals like these. Dumping them is completely irresponsible.”

He said the RSPCA had a unit for looking after reptiles too, but not in South Yorkshire.

Snakes are cold blooded and the pythons have to have their body temperature kept up. Mr Thompson said a cold night in Graves Park could kill them.

He is aware of 10 snakes and two bearded dragon lizards being dumped in Sheffield in the last eight weeks.

Last month, Mr Thompson revealed he was concerned that people were dumping pet lizards because of the cost of living crisis.

The RSPCA has said it is braced for a surge in abandonments in animals such as snakes and bearded dragons as higher electricity bills start landing on people's doormats.

He said at the time: “Shops will break their neck to make sure an animal doesn't go unwanted.

“We will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of the animal.”

The RSPCA said: “The RSPCA is concerned about exotic pets whose owners are affected by the rise in the cost of living.

“We are braced for a surge in abandonments once higher electricity bills start landing on people's doormats.