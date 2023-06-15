Great Get Together to build bridges in communities in memory of Jo Cox

Tomorrow (16 June) marks seven years since Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered whilst on her way to meeting constituents, and next weekend will see the latest Great Get Together weekend held to unite people in communities across the UK.

Inspired by her maiden speech in Parliament, in which she said “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us,” this year’s Great Get Together on 23-25 June will be the seventh annual coming together of communities around the country that celebrate unity.

New research from The Jo Cox Foundation has shown the continuing need to build bridges in communities, with 18% of British adults feeling that they don’t belong in their local community. One of the main reasons for this, according to the research, is a lack of local social events that appeal to them, as well as a lack of confidence.

Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered in 2016. The Great Get Together is an event to bring people together in memory of her.

Next weekend’s Great Get Together will involve more than 400 different events to help connect people with others, and to build the confidence and skills of those organising them.

Events this year include a cross-party Great Get Together at the Houses of Parliament, and a trip from Batley to Wensleydale that hopes to connect people from different backgrounds on a trip across the Yorkshire Dales.

Su Moore, CEO of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “With Jo Cox’s ‘more in common’ message at the heart of them, Great Get Together events provide a vital social space where people from different backgrounds can come together, get to know each other, and - in many cases - begin friendships.

“Over the last seven years, millions of people have taken part in the Great Get Together. Next weekend we’ll see hundreds of events taking place across the country, and anyone can join in, either by hosting your own or by joining one in your area.”