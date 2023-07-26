The Green Flag Award is a programme that highlights and rewards well maintained parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the country and around the world.
There are many purposes and aims for awarding parks with this prestigious accolade; these purposes are to make sure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, regardless of where they live and to make sure that these spaces are appropriately managed and meet the needs of the communities that they serve.
These awards also establish standards of good management, promote and share good practice amongst the green space sector and highlight and reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers.
Yorkshire parks and green spaces that have won Green Flag awards
Green Flag Award winners - North East (Yorkshire)
Albert Park - Middlesbrough Council
Fairy Dell - Middlesbrough Council
Hemlington Lake and Recreation Centre - Middlesbrough Council
Linthorpe Cemetery - Middlesbrough Council
Pallister Park - Middlesbrough Council
Stewart Park - Middlesbrough Council
Thorntree Park - Middlesbrough Council
Green Flag Award winners - Yorkshire
Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Carlton Marsh Local Nature Reserve - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Worsbrough Mill Museum and Country Park - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Grange Park - Burley Parish Council
Centre Vale Park - Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Manor Heath Park & Jungle Experience - Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Shibden Estate - Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Calder & Hebble West - Canal & River Trust
Chesterfield Canal (Kiveton Park to West Stockwith) - Canal & River Trust
Huddersfield Narrow - Canal Canal & River Trust
Leeds & Liverpool Canal (Yorkshire) - Canal & River Trust
Pocklington Canal - Canal & River Trust
Ripon Canal - Canal & River Trust
Rochdale Canal - Canal & River Trust
Selby Canal - Canal & River Trust
Sheffield & Tinsley Canal - Canal & River Trust
Tees Barrage Park - Canal & River Trust
Central Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cliffe Castle Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Harold Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Lister Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Peel Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Roberts Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Bentley Park Doncaster - City of Doncaster Council
Campsall Country Park - City of Doncaster Council
Elmfield Park - City of Doncaster Council
Hexthorpe Park - City of Doncaster Council
Quarry Park - City of Doncaster Council
Sandall Park - City of Doncaster Council
Glen Gardens - City of York Council
Rowntree Park - City of York Council
West Bank Park - City of York Council
Rainbow Garden - Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The Rainbow and Butterfly Gardens - Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Cusworth Park - Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council
Manor Fields Park - Green Estate
Darwin Gardens Millennium Green - Ilkley Parish Council
East Park - Kingston upon Hull City Council
Pearson Park - Kingston upon Hull City Council
Almondbury Hill Fort (Castle Hill) - Kirklees Council
Beaumont Park - Kirklees Council
Crow Nest Park - Kirklees Council
Greenhead Park Huddersfield - Kirklees Council
Oakwell Hall Country Park - Kirklees Council
Wilton Park - Kirklees Council
Golden Acre Park - Leeds City Council
Kirkstall Abbey - Leeds City Council
Middleton Park - Leeds City Council
Otley Chevin Country Park - Leeds City Council
Pudsey Park - Leeds City Council
Roundhay Park - Leeds City Council
Temple Newsam Estate - Leeds City Council
Falsgrave Park - North Yorkshire Council
Glen and Crescent Gardens - North Yorkshire Council
Pannett Park - North Yorkshire Council
Peasholm Park - North Yorkshire Council
South Cliff Gardens - North Yorkshire Council
Clifton Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Greasbrough Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Rother Valley Country Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Ulley Country Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Wyming Brook Nature Reserve - Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust
Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood - Sheffield City Council
Devonshire Green - Sheffield City Council
Ecclesall Woods - Sheffield City Council
Firth Heritage Park - Sheffield City Council
Hillsborough Park - Sheffield City Council
Meersbrook Park - Sheffield City Council
Millhouses Park - Sheffield City Council
Norfolk Heritage Park - Sheffield City Council
Peace Gardens - Sheffield City Council
Sheffield Botanical Gardens - Sheffield City Council
Sheffield Winter Garden - Sheffield City Council
Tinsley Green - Sheffield City Council
Weston Park - Sheffield City Council
Wheata Woods - Sheffield City Council
University of York Campus Heslington West & Heslington East - The University of York
University of Bradford Main Campus - University of Bradford
Anglers Country Park - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Haw Park Wood - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Pontefract Park and Racecourse - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Pugneys Country Park - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Green Heritage Accreditation - Yorkshire
Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Huddersfield Narrow Canal - Canal & River Trust
Cliffe Castle Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Oakwell Hall Country Park - Kirklees Council
Pannett Park - North Yorkshire Council
Clifton Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
University of York Campus Heslington West & Heslington East - The University of York
Green Flag Community Award - Yorkshire
Churchfield - Churchfield Open Space Committee
Alexandra Road Community Garden - Community Garden Committee
East Bierley Village - East Bierley Village
Devon Gardens - Friends of Devon Gardens
Grenoside Green - Friends of Grenoside Green
Hillsborough Park Walled Garden - Friends of Hillsborough Park Walled Garden
Sandringham Park - Friends of Sandringham Park
St Nicholas Fields LNR - Friends of St Nicholas Fields
Gleadless Valley Methodist Church Community Garden - Heeley City Farm
Heeley City Farm - Heeley City Farm
Herdings Community and Heritage Centre Community Garden - Heeley City Farm
Wortley Hall Walled Garden - Heeley City Farm
Kirkburton Churchyard - Kirkburton All Hallows Churchyard Team
Meersbrook Community Walled Garden - Meersbrook Park Users Trust
Newmillerdam Village Green - Newmillerdam Community and Conservation Association
Rainbow Community Garden North Hull Estate Hull - Rainbow Community Garden
Upper Hopton Recreation Ground - Upper Hopton Community Association