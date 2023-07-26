There are 119 parks and green spaces in Yorkshire that have won Green Flag awards this year including the Heritage and Community categories - here is the full list.

The Green Flag Award is a programme that highlights and rewards well maintained parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the country and around the world.

There are many purposes and aims for awarding parks with this prestigious accolade; these purposes are to make sure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, regardless of where they live and to make sure that these spaces are appropriately managed and meet the needs of the communities that they serve.

These awards also establish standards of good management, promote and share good practice amongst the green space sector and highlight and reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers.

Ripon Canal. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Yorkshire parks and green spaces that have won Green Flag awards

Green Flag Award winners - North East (Yorkshire)

Albert Park - Middlesbrough Council

Fairy Dell - Middlesbrough Council

Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Hemlington Lake and Recreation Centre - Middlesbrough Council

Linthorpe Cemetery - Middlesbrough Council

Pallister Park - Middlesbrough Council

Stewart Park - Middlesbrough Council

Middleton Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Thorntree Park - Middlesbrough Council

Green Flag Award winners - Yorkshire

Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Carlton Marsh Local Nature Reserve - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Barrans Fountain in Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Worsbrough Mill Museum and Country Park - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Grange Park - Burley Parish Council

Centre Vale Park - Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Manor Heath Park & Jungle Experience - Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Shibden Estate - Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Calder & Hebble West - Canal & River Trust

Chesterfield Canal (Kiveton Park to West Stockwith) - Canal & River Trust

Huddersfield Narrow - Canal Canal & River Trust

Leeds & Liverpool Canal (Yorkshire) - Canal & River Trust

Pocklington Canal - Canal & River Trust

Ripon Canal - Canal & River Trust

Rochdale Canal - Canal & River Trust

Selby Canal - Canal & River Trust

Sheffield & Tinsley Canal - Canal & River Trust

Tees Barrage Park - Canal & River Trust

Central Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cliffe Castle Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Harold Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Lister Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Peel Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Roberts Park - City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Bentley Park Doncaster - City of Doncaster Council

Campsall Country Park - City of Doncaster Council

Elmfield Park - City of Doncaster Council

Hexthorpe Park - City of Doncaster Council

Quarry Park - City of Doncaster Council

Sandall Park - City of Doncaster Council

Glen Gardens - City of York Council

Rowntree Park - City of York Council

West Bank Park - City of York Council

Rainbow Garden - Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Rainbow and Butterfly Gardens - Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Cusworth Park - Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council

Manor Fields Park - Green Estate

Darwin Gardens Millennium Green - Ilkley Parish Council

East Park - Kingston upon Hull City Council

Pearson Park - Kingston upon Hull City Council

Almondbury Hill Fort (Castle Hill) - Kirklees Council

Beaumont Park - Kirklees Council

Crow Nest Park - Kirklees Council

Greenhead Park Huddersfield - Kirklees Council

Oakwell Hall Country Park - Kirklees Council

Wilton Park - Kirklees Council

Golden Acre Park - Leeds City Council

Kirkstall Abbey - Leeds City Council

Middleton Park - Leeds City Council

Otley Chevin Country Park - Leeds City Council

Pudsey Park - Leeds City Council

Roundhay Park - Leeds City Council

Temple Newsam Estate - Leeds City Council

Falsgrave Park - North Yorkshire Council

Glen and Crescent Gardens - North Yorkshire Council

Pannett Park - North Yorkshire Council

Peasholm Park - North Yorkshire Council

South Cliff Gardens - North Yorkshire Council

Clifton Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Greasbrough Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Rother Valley Country Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Ulley Country Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve - Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust

Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood - Sheffield City Council

Devonshire Green - Sheffield City Council

Ecclesall Woods - Sheffield City Council

Firth Heritage Park - Sheffield City Council

Hillsborough Park - Sheffield City Council

Meersbrook Park - Sheffield City Council

Millhouses Park - Sheffield City Council

Norfolk Heritage Park - Sheffield City Council

Peace Gardens - Sheffield City Council

Sheffield Botanical Gardens - Sheffield City Council

Sheffield Winter Garden - Sheffield City Council

Tinsley Green - Sheffield City Council

Weston Park - Sheffield City Council

Wheata Woods - Sheffield City Council

University of York Campus Heslington West & Heslington East - The University of York

University of Bradford Main Campus - University of Bradford

Anglers Country Park - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Haw Park Wood - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Pontefract Park and Racecourse - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Pugneys Country Park - Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Green Heritage Accreditation - Yorkshire

Green Flag Community Award - Yorkshire

Churchfield - Churchfield Open Space Committee

Alexandra Road Community Garden - Community Garden Committee

East Bierley Village - East Bierley Village

Devon Gardens - Friends of Devon Gardens

Grenoside Green - Friends of Grenoside Green

Hillsborough Park Walled Garden - Friends of Hillsborough Park Walled Garden

Sandringham Park - Friends of Sandringham Park

St Nicholas Fields LNR - Friends of St Nicholas Fields

Gleadless Valley Methodist Church Community Garden - Heeley City Farm

Heeley City Farm - Heeley City Farm

Herdings Community and Heritage Centre Community Garden - Heeley City Farm

Wortley Hall Walled Garden - Heeley City Farm

Kirkburton Churchyard - Kirkburton All Hallows Churchyard Team

Meersbrook Community Walled Garden - Meersbrook Park Users Trust

Newmillerdam Village Green - Newmillerdam Community and Conservation Association

Rainbow Community Garden North Hull Estate Hull - Rainbow Community Garden