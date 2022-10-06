Green light recommended for new Lidl store in Brough, despite objections

Plans for the budget supermarket on Welton Road, one of the main roads into the town, have sparked 139 objections - including from two parish councils.

If the plan is approved, a bungalow will be demolished to make way for the store, which will have 120 car-parking spaces.

Some people say there's no need for another supermarket as there’s already Morrisons and an Aldi nearby.

The location of the new Lidl store in Brough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welton Parish Council said the new store would be "an unattractive retail shed with supply by large vehicles and parking for 120 cars in the middle of a residential area where many of the adjacent properties are bungalows".

Elloughton cum Brough Parish Council also objects because of the impact of noise and light pollution on neighbours, the disruption from deliveries, staff and customers and the removal of trees "that define a residential area".

They are worried about increased traffic, saying the location "will present increased safety issues already occurring with traffic queuing on A63 in peak traffic hours."

Planners say the supermarket can't go on Brough South - which is allocated for a food store - as there's a covenant preventing other stores from being constructed near the recently opened Aldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is a bungalow set in large gardens off Welton Road

The site will generate 991 new vehicle movements but the council says access will be from the roundabout on the main road, not adjacent to homes and "would not result in adverse harm to existing residential dwellings in the locality".

Planners argue that it won't look out of keeping on a main road and are recommending approval at a meeting next Thursday.

Lidl currently employs over 28,000 staff at 935 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company describes itself as the fastest growing supermarket in the UK, and say they’ve hit a record new high with three in five Brits shopping with Lidl in the past year.

Artist's impression of the new store

The firm is recruiting over 1,000 new hourly paid roles over the next five months to keep up with shopper demand.

It will pay new staff a minimum of £10.90 outside of London and £11.95 within the M25.

Advertisement Hide Ad