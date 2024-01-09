A “much-loved” Grimsby Town academy footballer and his father have died in a “tragic incident”, the Lincolnshire club has announced.

Cameron Walsh, 16, and his father, Dave Walsh, died in the incident on January 6, the football club said.

Grimsby Town said it was “devastated” by the “heartbreaking loss”, adding that it would pay tribute to Cameron and Mr Walsh at its home game against Notts County on Saturday.

On Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said two people, including a 16-year-old boy, had died after a car crashed and became submerged in water.

Police said the crash was reported at about 1.30pm on January 6, when a blue Mercedes 300 left the road south of Grimsby at Tetney Lock Road.

Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service crews were all sent to the scene, where a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were pronounced dead.

In a statement, Grimsby Town Football Club (GTFC) said: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Grimsby Town Football Club announces the untimely passing of one of our cherished youth team members, Cameron Walsh, aged 16, and his father Dave.

“The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, 6th January.

“Cameron Walsh was an integral part of the GTFC academy. His passion for the game, coupled with his undeniable talent, made him a much-loved figure among teammates, coaches, and the entire Grimsby Town family.

“The club is devastated by this heartbreaking loss and extends its deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through the pain and grief that comes with such a tragedy.