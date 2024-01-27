Growing number of former sub postmasters coming forward to report "unexplained losses"
So far 16 people have approached Hull-based Hudgell Solicitors for help saying they experienced problems with the pilot system between 2000 and possibly as far back as 1990.
More than 900 subpostmasters were convicted of swindling money on the basis of evidence from Fujitsu's flawed Horizon accounting system. Some went to jail, many were bankrupted. Four took their own lives; 60 others have died waiting for justice.
An ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office highlighted one of the most widespread miscarriages of justice in British history, leading to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to promise to introduce new legislation to overturn hundreds of Horizon convictions.
To date only 94 convictions have been overturned and thousands are still waiting for compensation settlements more than 20 years on.
Neil Hudgell, who has helped clear the names of 73 former subpostmasters, said calls were coming in relating to the decade up to 2000.
He said: "We’re hearing a growing number of similar stories of people suffering unexplained losses and being forced to make good the shortfalls by paying the Post Office.
"The similarities for what then happened with Horizon are clear to see and this is a picture which is building daily."
Since the New Year, 270 former subpostmasters have sought guidance to begin claims for damages and 52 others with convictions have come forward to clear their names.
Fujitsu Europe's boss Paul Patterson admitted last week the firm has a "moral obligation" to contribute to compensation. Mr Hudgell suggested that its offer of financial support should go to family members of the victims who also suffered deeply.
He said: "Spouses miscarried due to the stress, partners committed suicide because of the stress, children suffered from behavioral problems which have impacted into their adult life and families became estranged due to the fallout of all that happened, with some passing away without ever mending those rifts."
Meanwhile a picture of "potentially hundreds" being undercompensated has emerged.
Mr Hudgell said they were asking the Post Office to reopen cases where people had been given compensation for alleged shortfalls they'd been forced to pay the Post Office.
However as they hadn't taken legal advice, it hadn't occurred to them to tot up other financial losses they'd incurred, leading to "significant" underpayments.
There were also many people who had been bankrupted, who'd been offered compensation, but much of the money had ended up going to the Official Receiver leaving them with a "derisory" sum.
Mr Hudgell said: "This situation is leaving many victims standing to receive little, no or very delayed compensation, which is a travesty given the devastating impact the scandal has had on their lives.""
A Post Office spokesperson said: “In 2020, we wrote to all current and former Postmasters where we had contact details about the launch of the Horizon Shortfall Scheme. More than 25,000 letters were sent and we also advertised the scheme in national newspapers. We take very seriously any concerns raised about cases from before the Horizon system was first rolled out in 1999. We are investigating, including specific cases brought to our attention and will transparently publish our findings.”
