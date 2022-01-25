Guide Dogs charity searching for puppy raisers in the Market Weighton area

Can you look after a guide dog puppy? Photo by Stewart Turkington/www.stphotos.co.uk

Being a puppy raiser means you are responsible for caring for a Guide Dogs puppy in your home for 12-16 months, teaching them basic commands, familiarising them with many different environments, and attending monthly puppy classes.

This is a vital link in the chain of dog socialisation and training, providing the puppy with a vital foundation for its future as a life-changing guide dog.

Linda Conway, volunteering coordinator at Guide Dogs, said: “Many people look for new challenges at the start of a New Year but they’re not often very positive! Being a puppy raiser is such a rewarding role and you really will be making a huge impact in getting our dogs well on their way to becoming life-changers.

“Yes it can be a challenge but it’s also lots of fun and many of our volunteers go on to look after several dogs as they love it so much.

“You’ll also get the reward of seeing a pup develop in your home, and the satisfaction that you have had a pivotal role in training guide dogs that enable people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom of movement as everyone else.

“Volunteering is a two-way street, so in return for your time you will get a dedicated Guide Dogs volunteer manager who will help you settle in and support you during your time with us.”

Visit tinyurl.com/2p87znku for more information and to apply (just type in your postcode).